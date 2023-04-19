Huskers add Southern Conference champion Smith

Caleb Smith
Caleb Smith(NU Athletic Communications)
By NU Athletic Communications
Apr. 19, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Two-time NCAA Qualifier and 2023 Southern Conference Champion Caleb Smith will join the Nebraska wrestling program as a transfer with two remaining years of eligibility, Nebraska Head Coach Mark Manning announced Tuesday.

A native of High Point, N.C., Smith has a career record of 60-16 in three seasons competing for Appalachian State, qualifying for the NCAA Championships the past two years.

Smith finished atop the podium at the 2023 Southern Conference Championships and went 26-7 on the season, including a 14-0 dual record. He tallied five pins, one technical fall and four major decisions. He placed third at the 2022 conference tournament, finishing the season with a 24-8 record and a 9-2 dual record.

Smith prepped at Southwest Guilford where he was a three-time state champion at 126 pounds and finished with a career record of 186-21 and 73 pins. Additionally, he wrestled for the School of Hardknocks club team coached by Bobby Lloyd and Mike Dalton.

