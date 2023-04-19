Lincoln Southwest girls soccer wins HAC Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team are HAC Champions after a 1-0 win over Lincoln East on Wednesday.

Lincoln Southwest Senior Charley Kort scored the lone goal of the game in the 26th minute, powering the ball past the goalie. Lincon East had chances to tie throughout the game, but Lincoln Southwest senior goalkeeper Alexa Gobel kept the Spartans from getting on the scoreboard.

The win for Lincoln Southwest avenges a loss to Lincoln East on March 30.

“We don’t come into games expecting to lose, we want to win every game, and East, we lost last game, and we wanted it back,” Kort said. “I think we came out and we showed that we were going to fight harder this game and get the win.”

