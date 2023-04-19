Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln

By Laura Halm
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.

Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., police were dispatched to 33rd and W Streets on a report of road rage.

According to LPD, the 34-year-old victim reported that at 12:30 a.m. she was traveling westbound on Holdrege near 65th Street when her car was rear-ended by a black SUV.

Police said as she kept driving towards 48th Street, she slowed down to 10 mph to allow the SUV to go around, but the driver of the SUV started pushing her car.

LPD said the driver of the SUV eventually pulled alongside her, sideswiped her car, then stopped in front of her. According to police, that driver, identified as 59-year-old Daryl Stokebrand, got out of the black SUV, approached her car and immediately realized that she was not who he thought she was.

Police said Stokebrand apologized and offered to pay the woman for the damage, then drove away.

He was stopped by police later on Cherrywood Drive, near 84th and O Streets.

Stokebrand was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted 2nd degree assault.

LPD estimates damage to the victim’s car to be roughly $6,000.

According to police, Stokebrand thought the person behind the wheel was his ex-girlfriend.

