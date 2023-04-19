Nebraska-Creighton softball game canceled due to risk of severe weather

(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the potential of severe weather, Wednesday night’s Nebraska-Creighton softball game has been canceled.

Forecasts in the Lincoln area call for scattered thunderstorms throughout the evening, with the possibility of damaging winds, rain and hail. 

The game will not be rescheduled. Fans who purchased tickets for the game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of Nebraska’s six remaining regular-season home games, including this weekend’s series with Wisconsin. General admission seating at Bowlin Stadium includes chairback seating in section 102. For questions regarding ticket exchanges, please contact the Nebraska Ticket Office at 1-800-8-BIG-RED or nebraska@huskers.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Grass fire in southwest Lincoln
LFR: Fire at homeless encampment spreads to grass, trees
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Contents from time capsule
1959 time capsule opened in front of Pershing Auditorium
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives

Latest News

Lightning in the seventh inning forced the suspension of Nebraska’s baseball game against...
NReport: Creighton s. Nebraska
NSAA Football
HS Soccer highlights and scores (Tues. April 18)
NSAA Boys soccer highlights
H.S. Boys Soccer Highlights (Tue, April 18)
Huskers hat and glove
Nebraska vs. Creighton game suspended in the seventh inning