Nebraska joins Google antitrust lawsuit

Nebraska is joining the effort to break up Google’s digital advertising business.
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Nebraska is joining the effort to break up Google’s digital advertising business.

On Monday, the Cornhusker state was announced as one of nine that have joined the Federal Government’s Antitrust Lawsuit against the tech giant.

The Justice Department is accusing Google of illegally monopolizing the Digital Advertising Market by gobbling up rivals.

The DOJ says Google does this through anticompetitive mergers, and by bullying publishers and advertisers into using the company’s proprietary products.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this year.

Google is fighting the suit, and has said the complaint attempts to pick winners and losers in a highly competitive market.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police locate missing 13-year-old girl
Police investigating weekend shooting in north Lincoln that injured 3 people

Latest News

Nebraska joins Google antitrust lawsuit
Nebraska joins Google antitrust lawsuit
Lightning in the seventh inning forced the suspension of Nebraska’s baseball game against...
NReport: Creighton s. Nebraska
Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
Fire at homeless encampment spreads to trees, grass
Fire at homeless encampment spreads to trees, grass