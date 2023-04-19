North Omaha street renaming for officer-involved-shooting victim passes city council

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to dedicate 21st Street near Logan Fontenelle Park in Vivian Strong’s name.

In 1969, an Omaha police officer shot the 14-year-old girl in the back of the head and killed her.

“Not only did her death affect the North Omaha community growth, the people of North Omaha’s spirit died when she died,” said community activist Sherman Wells.

Her killing sparked three days of violent riots in North Omaha. Resettlement and anger directed towards the white officer flooded the streets and impacted local businesses. The responding officer, James Loder, was charged with manslaughter, but a jury acquitted him. Loder then serviced on the force for another two years.

“When Vivian got killed and there was nobody held accountable, it went every man for themselves,” said Wells. “The banks and things never rebuilt and gave people loans. The fire was allowed to burn for three days straight. It was like a punishment, a spanking that we went through.”

Wells helped lead the charge to get the street renamed. Although he was born seven years after her killing, the lifelong North Omaha resident knew of Vivian Strong since childhood.

It wasn’t until a DNA test last year, he found out he too was a Strong.

“Even though I just found out, I feel the pain. It’s in my blood,” said Wells. “And when I got tested, and it came back, it all made sense of the purpose of what we’ve been doing this whole time in the community -- rebuilding the community that was torn down in a tragedy that happened with my family.”

Wells, two other cousins, and Strong’s sister attended the city council meeting along with other supporters.

Nearly 54 years later, her family says the weight of her killing doesn’t feel so heavy.

“It’s a sigh of relief, a sigh of joy, happiness. It’s just a long time overdue,” said Strong’s cousin, Duranda Strong.

“I’m just glad that we’re finally here,” said LaDonna Strong, another cousin.

The ceremony of the street renaming is set for June 16th along 21st Street between Clark and Paul Streets.

