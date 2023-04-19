Northbound ramp closures at US-77, Van Dorn Interchange, begin Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- Northbound ramp closures will occur at the US-77 and Van Dorn interchange for overnight concrete pavement repair work beginning Thursday.

According to the Department of Transportation, the northbound on/off ramps will be closed nightly beginning at 7 p.m. and re-opening at 6 a.m. the following day. Overnight closures will take place Monday through Friday the week of April 23 and Sunday through Thursday the following week(s). There will be no overnight closure on Friday, April 21.

Anticipated completion is May 3, 2023.

Detour routes for the closures will be identified by signing or portable dynamic message boards.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.