Northbound ramp closures at US-77, Van Dorn Interchange, begin Thursday

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- Northbound ramp closures will occur at the US-77 and Van Dorn interchange for overnight concrete pavement repair work beginning Thursday.

According to the Department of Transportation, the northbound on/off ramps will be closed nightly beginning at 7 p.m. and re-opening at 6 a.m. the following day. Overnight closures will take place Monday through Friday the week of April 23 and Sunday through Thursday the following week(s). There will be no overnight closure on Friday, April 21.

Anticipated completion is May 3, 2023.

Detour routes for the closures will be identified by signing or portable dynamic message boards.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police locate missing 13-year-old girl
Police investigating weekend shooting in north Lincoln that injured 3 people
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects

Latest News

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in west Lincoln on Tuesday...
LFR: Fire at homeless encampment spreads to grass, trees
Two stray cats that live at a mechanic shop off West O in Lincoln. One has been neutered, the...
Lincoln volunteers trap, neuter, return over 2,700 stray and feral cats
Lincoln volunteers trap, neuter, return over 2,700 stray and feral cats
Lincoln volunteers trap, neuter, return over 2,700 stray and feral cats
Grass fire in southwest Lincoln
LFR: Fire at homeless encampment spreads to grass, trees