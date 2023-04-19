Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Offutt Air Force Base went on lockdown for a few minutes Wednesday afternoon.

An Offutt AFB official told 6 News that law enforcement there had received reports about “loud banging sounds” inside one of the buildings on the base.

“So out of an abundance of caution, our defenders closed the base down,” the official said.

Initial posts on the base’s official social media accounts just after 2 p.m. advised those on base to remain inside and lock and barricade doors. About 20 minutes after the first tweet was sent, the “all clear” was given.

The posts stated “REAL WORLD” before noting that movement on base was restricted — in contrast to the training exercises conducted last week and in February, alerting residents and media in the area about increased activity on the base.

REAL WORLD: Offutt Air Force Base is currently on lockdown. Movement on base is restricted. Stay inside, and lock and barricade doors if possible. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Posted by Offutt Air Force Base on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The base conducted a nuclear training exercise on Tuesday, April 10; and other training exercises on Thursday and Friday.

Offutt Air Force Base will have some increased activity Tuesday -- but it's for a drill.

A lockdown was also prompted by a “trespasser” during Februrary’s training exercise after a vehicle with several people in it — one of whom had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants — made a wrong turn onto the base.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

