Pop Evil to join Bush at the Nebraska State Fair

The Nebraska State Fair announces their final musical act for this year's fair.
The Nebraska State Fair announces their final musical act for this year's fair.(Nebraska State Fair)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the last musical act for the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

Pop Evil will be the special guest when Bush performs in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series at the Nebraska State Fair.

The concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on the outdoor stage at Anderson Field.

Unafraid to embrace the heaviest and most melodic ends of the spectrum, Pop Evil’s songs range from fist-pumping anthems and timeless power ballads. Among their eight No. 1 Billboard Rock singles are “Trenches,” “Torn to Pieces” and “Walking Lions.” Formed in North Muskegon, Mich., in 2001, Pop Evil’s eighth album, titled “Skeletons,” was released in March. Tickets are available now at StateFair.org for $66, pit; and $46, general admission. Bush with special guest Pop Evil are presented by 104.1 The Blaze.

Bush, along with the rest of the 2023 Nebraska Lottery Concert Series, was announced by the Nebraska State Fair on April 11. With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” this year’s Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Grand Island.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Grass fire in southwest Lincoln
LFR: Fire at homeless encampment spreads to grass, trees
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Contents from time capsule
1959 time capsule opened in front of Pershing Auditorium
Lincoln Police Department
Police investigating reported vandalism at Lincoln body shop

Latest News

A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
LPD is working to identify a suspect they say stole an Ace Hardware employee's wallet.
Crime Stoppers: Man steals Ace Hardware employee’s wallet
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!