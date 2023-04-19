Pop Evil to join Bush at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the last musical act for the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

Pop Evil will be the special guest when Bush performs in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series at the Nebraska State Fair.

The concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on the outdoor stage at Anderson Field.

Unafraid to embrace the heaviest and most melodic ends of the spectrum, Pop Evil’s songs range from fist-pumping anthems and timeless power ballads. Among their eight No. 1 Billboard Rock singles are “Trenches,” “Torn to Pieces” and “Walking Lions.” Formed in North Muskegon, Mich., in 2001, Pop Evil’s eighth album, titled “Skeletons,” was released in March. Tickets are available now at StateFair.org for $66, pit; and $46, general admission. Bush with special guest Pop Evil are presented by 104.1 The Blaze.

Bush, along with the rest of the 2023 Nebraska Lottery Concert Series, was announced by the Nebraska State Fair on April 11. With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” this year’s Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Grand Island.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.