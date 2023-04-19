Severe storms possible again Wednesday

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will continue to move slowly across Nebraska on Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening in eastern and southeastern Nebraska and some of the storms could be severe. The cold front will move through all of Nebraska by early Thursday morning and that will mean cooler temperatures and a gusty northwest wind. A few scattered showers will be possible Thursday morning with a few afternoon sprinkles as well. Friday and Saturday will be cool and blustery with a few scattered clouds.

Severe weather outlook on Wednesday has south central and parts of eastern Nebraska in the slight risk category. This means scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats however, an isolated tornado will be possible especially in southeast Nebraska.

Scattered severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.
Scattered severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.(koln)

Mix of clouds and sun, breezy and warm in eastern Nebraska Wednesday. Cooler temperatures in central and western Nebraska. Scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening with some of the storm becoming severe. South wind in eastern Nebraska becoming northerly late in the day 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Cooler for central and western Nebraska. Warm in eastern Nebraska.
Cooler for central and western Nebraska. Warm in eastern Nebraska.(koln)

