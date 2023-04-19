“She made such a grand impact”: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way.

Kennedy Bowles died at the young age of 18 after a car crash two years ago and her organs were donated. On Tuesday, her family reunited with one of the recipients in Omaha and listened to her heart beat in his chest once again.

For some of Kennedy’s family members, this is their third time meeting Jim Taylor, the Iowa man who got a second chance at life thanks to Kennedy’s heart back in 2021.

The family wanted to meet up with him since the anniversary of Kennedy’s passing was last week. Jim was in Omaha for a check-up on that very heart.

A little over two years ago when taking Kennedy off of life support, her family found out she was an organ donor.

“She had only gotten her driver’s license like six months prior to her accident,” said Christian Zoucha, Kennedy’s aunt. “Without thought she, she immediately decided, yes, I will be an organ donor.”

One of those people is Jim, who received Kennedy’s heart after suffering from severe heart failure.

“It’s not lost on any of us what had to happen for us to be this lucky,” said Jim. “I get back the feeling that they’re happy that Kennedy’s life was able to help somebody else.”

Kennedy’s family met with Jim for dinner on Tuesday, and even listened to Kennedy’s heart beating inside his chest, celebrating Kennedy’s life and the legacy she left behind.

“She lived a very short life,” said Ethan Bowles, Kennedy’s brother. “She didn’t graduate high school, she didn’t get married, have kids, have a career, go to college, anything like that. But at least with this she made such a grand impact.”

April is National Donate Life Month. Jim said in honor of Kennedy, he has since signed up to be an organ donor himself, along with his entire family.

“It’s just the difference it makes in people’s lives it’s hard to describe really,” Jim said.

Christian is an ambassador for Live On Nebraska and said about 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for organ transplants.

