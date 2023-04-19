Volunteer Appreciation Week: Highlighting those who serve Lincoln’s community

The third week of April is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, a time to place a spotlight on those who volunteer their time to help those in need.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The third week of April marks National Volunteer Appreciation Week, placing a spotlight on those who serve Lincoln’s community.

One non-profit organization that relies on volunteers to help make operations run smoothly is Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. They have volunteers that come in weekly or monthly that help with tasks like food distribution, hygiene services and sorting donations, some have been doing it for years or even decades.

Steve Lenzen, a volunteer who helps out with the food distribution, has been coming in to Matt Talbot on the third Tuesday of every month with his church to help prep food and serve it during lunch for the last 17 years. They have a group of people that preps food ahead of time and then another group that comes in to help serve it. Lenzen said the experience is very rewarding.

“We get the appreciation every month when we come here and serve,” Lenzen said. “It’s the response from the guests that we’re serving that really feeds us on a monthly basis and keeps us going.”

On the other side of operations is Lynn Rasmussen, she’s been coming in to help distribute hygiene products so guests can take a shower with the proper care items like a towel, soap and razor. Rasmussen has been coming in for four years now and said she feels privileged to be apart of a community that helps give back.

“You hear all the time, people say I’d like to find a way to get back,” Rasmussen said. “There are lots of ways you can but you just have to take that first step.”

For those interested in volunteer opportunities at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach they have options that range from food distribution, hygiene distribution and donation sorting.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Grass fire in southwest Lincoln
LFR: Fire at homeless encampment spreads to grass, trees
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Contents from time capsule
1959 time capsule opened in front of Pershing Auditorium
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives

Latest News

Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court
Numerous severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon through midnight for southeast...
LIVE: Weather Alert Day, severe storms expected
Nebraska state senators pass permitless conceal carry bill
LPD arrested Daryl Stokebrand following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.
Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln