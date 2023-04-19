Volunteer Appreciation Week: Highlighting those who serve Lincoln’s community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The third week of April marks National Volunteer Appreciation Week, placing a spotlight on those who serve Lincoln’s community.

One non-profit organization that relies on volunteers to help make operations run smoothly is Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. They have volunteers that come in weekly or monthly that help with tasks like food distribution, hygiene services and sorting donations, some have been doing it for years or even decades.

Steve Lenzen, a volunteer who helps out with the food distribution, has been coming in to Matt Talbot on the third Tuesday of every month with his church to help prep food and serve it during lunch for the last 17 years. They have a group of people that preps food ahead of time and then another group that comes in to help serve it. Lenzen said the experience is very rewarding.

“We get the appreciation every month when we come here and serve,” Lenzen said. “It’s the response from the guests that we’re serving that really feeds us on a monthly basis and keeps us going.”

On the other side of operations is Lynn Rasmussen, she’s been coming in to help distribute hygiene products so guests can take a shower with the proper care items like a towel, soap and razor. Rasmussen has been coming in for four years now and said she feels privileged to be apart of a community that helps give back.

“You hear all the time, people say I’d like to find a way to get back,” Rasmussen said. “There are lots of ways you can but you just have to take that first step.”

For those interested in volunteer opportunities at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach they have options that range from food distribution, hygiene distribution and donation sorting.

