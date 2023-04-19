Weather Alert Day: Severe storms expected across eastern Nebraska through Wednesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms are expected to impact eastern and southeastern Nebraska through Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night as a cold front and low pressure system spin their way through the region. A Tornado Watch has been issued for eastern Nebraska - including Lincoln and Lancaster County - until 11 PM tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk for severe weather across southeastern Nebraska, with a marginal and slight risk for severe weather extending into northeastern parts of the state. This means that scattered to numerous severe storms will be possible across the area tonight - with all modes of severe weather being possible.

The threat for large hail and damaging wind gusts will the primary threats tonight as hail up to 3″ in diameter + wind gusts up to 75 MPH will be possible. There is at least a low-end tornado threat across eastern and southeastern Nebraska, so a tornado or two can’t be ruled out tonight, especially as storms initially develop.

Several rounds of storms will be possible this evening and overnight tonight - the first coming as storms develop along a cold front in eastern and southeastern Nebraska. These storms are expected to develop around 5 PM to 7 PM, with those storms pushing to the east and northeast, along and ahead of the cold front. Another cluster of storms is expected to develop just north of a warm front across parts of northeastern Nebraska, near the Nebraska-South Dakota-Iowa border. Large hail is the primary threat with these storms north of the warm front. Lastly, another round of storms is expected to develop late tonight across south central Nebraska and into north central Kansas. These storms will also push to the east and northeast through southeastern and east central parts of the state, driven by a low pressure system sliding through the area and a strong low-level jet.

Looking ahead to Thursday, isolated to scattered rain showers are possible through the day with an isolated rumble of thunder possibly mixed in. Look for cooler and breezy conditions to go along with variable cloudiness across the state.

Low temperatures into Thursday morning will range from the mid 30s to mid 40s from west to east, but will likely feel just a bit colder as we start our Thursday.

Afternoon highs will settle into the 50s and 60s by Thursday afternoon. While these temperatures aren’t too bad, there will be a breeze and scattered rain showers through the day, making it a bit more unpleasant than it would be otherwise.

The extended forecast is highlighted by even cooler temperatures for Friday and into the weekend as daytime highs will fall into the 50s. Look for morning lows in the mid to upper 20s for the weekend - close to record territory for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures try and moderate a bit early next week, but another system moving through the region will keep cooler and wetter weather going into the week next week.

