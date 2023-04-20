Bicyclist hit by vehicle just west of downtown Lincoln

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash just west of downtown, after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning outside a gas station at 1st & West O Streets.

The bicyclist was rushed to a Lincoln hospital by paramedics with Lincoln Fire & Rescue, but their condition or the extent of their injuries is not currently known.

The westbound lanes of West O Street were shut down four roughly 90 minutes while officers investigated the incident.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

