Bicyclist hit by vehicle just west of downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash just west of downtown, after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning outside a gas station at 1st & West O Streets.

The bicyclist was rushed to a Lincoln hospital by paramedics with Lincoln Fire & Rescue, but their condition or the extent of their injuries is not currently known.

The westbound lanes of West O Street were shut down four roughly 90 minutes while officers investigated the incident.

