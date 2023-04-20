City of Lincoln working to hire lifeguards ahead of summer

The city of Lincoln has a goal of hiring 200 lifeguards this summer.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Taking a swim is one of the best ways to cool off during the hot and humid Lincoln summers, and the city of Lincoln is working to hire enough lifeguards for this summer.

Last summer, Lincoln saw a lifeguard shortage, while none of the city’s public pools were forced to shut down, some had to modify their hours. It was part of a nationwide trend that saw a lack of lifeguards. The city typically tries to hire around 200 lifeguards each summer, many of those positions are filled by returning high school or college aged. Lincoln Parks and Recreation said one of the main issues was less applicants, with many finding other seasonal jobs.

“The city and our citizens expect a certain level of care of parks of our trees and of course the safety of the swimming public is of upmost importance,” Maggie J. Stucky-Ross said. “Without seasonal employees we can’t do and what we need to do for this city, it’s very critical.”

To get a head start on the hiring process, the City of Lincoln began their hiring process in January. They’ve since hosted two job fairs where candidates could come learn more about seasonal job opportunities including lifeguarding.

The process to become a lifeguard entails being at least 15 years of age, passing a swimming skills test and passing a class that goes over different life-saving techniques and rescues.

“Being willing to take on the responsibility of watching over the pool keeping the pool safe because that’s the most important thing that we’re doing as life guards,” Kayla Sellhorn, an aquatics supervisor said. “But also making it a fun place to be.”

Right now, the city has 80 secured lifeguards, but there’s still time to apply and get certified before the public pools open May 29.

