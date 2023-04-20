Fact checking claims of increasing violent crime in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Political attack ads targeted toward current Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird say violent felonies are skyrocketing and murder rates have doubled.

10/11 looked at crime data dating back to the 1990′s and it shows Lincoln is seeing some violent crimes more often, including homicide.

Since 2019, Lincoln has been averaging eight homicides per year. The previous 30 years, Lincoln’s average had been fairly steady at just over five, which a few outliers every few years. At the same time, however, Lincoln’s population has also grown more than 50% in that same time frame.

A graph showing the number of homicides in Lincoln over the last 30 years. (KOLN)

So far in 2023, there have been five homicides.

While homicides may be higher, if you take a wider look at crime in general, numbers show while the population has been growing, overall crime rates have been dropping.

The federal government requires police departments to track what they call “Part 1 Crimes,” these include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, car theft and arson.

In the 1990′s, the rate of Part 1 Crimes was about 700 crimes per 10,000 people. In 2020, it was about 330. That’s a 53% drop.

Looking at crime rates for the last few years, the rate has been nearly flat, though the perception that crime is rising is pervasive.

Bar graph showing Lincoln crime rate. (KOLN)

University of Nebraska-Lincoln sociology professor Dr. Lisa Kort-Butler has studied this phenomenon. She said it’s neither new nor unique to Lincoln, having been widely documented in Gallup polls regarding public safety for decades.

“You can trend that over time, and you can map that against crime rates that come from the FBI is crime reporting, and you can see the mismatch,” Kort-Butler said. “So it’s a long term mismatch between what’s sort of happening in reality, when we look at crime statistics, whether they’re nationally or in our community, and how we think about our potential risk or fear around victimization.”

She said a lot of that perception comes down to how much media about crime people are consuming.

“It’s a news story. It’s on lots of dramatic TV, it’s on lots of non-fictional TV, like Dateline, and those sorts of shows. But if people consume those sorts of things, what we tend to find is that, that consumption, right, if people engaging in crime related media, may color their perceptions of what’s happening out in the in the real world.”

Her advice is to be aware of your safety and surroundings but look deeper into claims you hear online, on tv or from friends and family. She said it’s also okay to take a step back from consuming that content.

“I just remind them sort of that that gut check, right, that it’s okay to step away from the media sometimes and think about how what you’re seeing may be impacting how you are taking that information and applying it in your in your day to day life,” Kort-Butler said.

More Lincoln crime trends:

To calculate these numbers, 10/11 took the average number of each crime reported each year for the last ten years and compared that to the average number of each crime reported for the last four years.

Reported rapes are up 25% for the past four years, compared to the annual average number of reports for the 2010′s. Local and national reporting attributes that increase to recent expansion of the definition of rape and the 2017 #MeToo movement which is believed to be reducing the number of cases that go un-reported. In the last two years, numbers are dropping again.

Car thefts have seen the biggest increase of 75% in the last four years, compared to the previous ten. Police have said many of Lincoln’s stolen cars are left unlocked, unattended with keys inside.

Fraud reports are up 22%. In stories 10/11 has done with the Better Business Bureau they have noted a sharp increase in online and phone scams.

Theft from vehicles is up 9% in the last four years compared to the 2010′s.

Felony arrests are also up 16%.

Robberies are down 29%.

Theft overall is down 10%.

Home burglaries are down 31%.

DUI tickets are down 24%.

Shoplifting is down 15%.

To search the statistics 10/11 NOW analyzed, visit this page on the Lincoln Police website: https://cjis.lincoln.ne.gov/~lpd/stats/public_stats.htm

To take a look at the federal numbers go here: https://cde.ucr.cjis.gov/

We also used population data from census.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.