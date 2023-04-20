Firefighters battle garage fire in northeast Lincoln

Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots after a garage burned down near 56th & Huntington...
Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots after a garage burned down near 56th & Huntington late Wednesday night.(Cole Miller (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue worked to put out a garage fire that broke out in northeast Lincoln late Wednesday night.

Crews were called to a detached garage behind a home near 56th and Huntington just after 11 p.m., just east of the Nebraska Wesleyan campus.

The flames sent a large amount of smoke into the air and across much of east Lincoln.

No injuries have been reported. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause, but the garage appears to be a total loss.

The scene of a garage fire in northeast Lincoln late Wednesday night, as seen on the 10/11 NOW...
The scene of a garage fire in northeast Lincoln late Wednesday night, as seen on the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera.(10/11 NOW)
