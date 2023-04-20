The Fort back open for businesses after devastating fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - About nine months and a half a million dollars in renovations later, a long-time Lincoln business has reopened its doors and is back up and running.

The Fort closed last July after an electrical fire that shut down the store until just last week.

At about 1 am. on July 15th, 2022 a fire started under one of the checkout counters at the business due to a faulty power strip.

Company executives said the store has been an icon in south Lincoln for almost 51 years and now it has a new look.

“There is nothing in this building that was in it,” said Steve Wohlfarth, President and CEO of The Fort.

Wohlfarth said nearly every surface in the store either had smoke or water damage, resulting in roughly $500,000 in renovations and replacing more than $3 million worth of merchandise.

“Every square inch of this building has either been touched, or cleaned, or repainted, or re-carpeted or new ceilings,” said Wohlfarth. “And so it’s been, it’s been a lot of work.”

It all led up to Friday of last week when they reopened to customers once again to sell western and work wear.

“I have felt the pressure of not being open,” Wohlfarth said. “We’ve had our share of folks wishing we were open and I appreciate our customers I really do. Without our customers, we wouldn’t be here.”

Employees at The Fort said it’s been quite a journey.

Hannah Seibel had her first day of work just one day before the fire last summer.

Wohlfarth said he was able to use the insurance money to pay employees while the business was closed. They had the option of working at a different company location, or like Hannah, instead of selling hats and boots, getting to work on remodeling.

“The first thing that I did was just rip up carpet,” Seibel said.

That means Seibel, who has now worked there for almost a year, is still just in her first week on the sales floor.

“It’s nice to know that like everyone who is here has worked on that and has put effort into it,” Seibel said.

Since The Fort didn’t get to celebrate its 50th anniversary last year because of the fire, owners said they plan to celebrate their 51st anniversary with events this summer.

