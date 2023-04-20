Friday Forecast: Not very spring-like

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even though it is late April... it sure isn’t going to be feeling like it this weekend. Chilly, breezy and partly cloudy conditions will take over the 1011 region.

Friday will eer on the side of winter like conditions rather than spring like. High temperatures will be significantly below average and only hit the 40s to 50s. On top of chilly conditions, it will feel even colder due to the breezy conditions. West northwesterly winds will be sustained between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day and northeastern areas could see some widely scattered light rain showers, snow showers or flurries in between the morning and midafternoon. Any snow accumulation is unlikely.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Friday night will be a cold one...low temperatures will fall below the freezing mark to the mid 20s to lower 30s. There is the potential for a frost and a freeze for portions of the 1011 region. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and there could be a few flurries along the eastern border.

Saturday Morning Lows
Saturday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Saturday will be a few degrees colder, but we will likely see a bit more sunshine. Cloud cover will slowly decrease throughout the day... mostly to partly cloudy to partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures will span the 40s and 50s once again. It’ll be another breezy day as well with winds between 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The significantly below average temperatures trend will unfortunately live on for most if the next 7 days... as average high temperatures for Lincoln are between 66 degrees to 68 degrees with average lows between 41 degrees and 43 degrees. High temperatures will hang around the 50 to lower 60 degree range with lows between the 20s, 30s and low 40s. Mainly we will remain dry through the weekend, but chances return Monday through Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

