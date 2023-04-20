Friday is last day to register to vote, request early vote ballot for Lincoln General Election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Elections Commissioner is reminding Lincoln residents that the last day to register to vote for the Lincoln General Election is Friday and anybody interested it registering must now go in person to the Election Commissioner’s Office.

The online and postmark voter registration application due date has now passed.

Friday is also the last day for Lincoln voters to request an early vote ballot by mail in writing for the General Election, Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said. The early vote request form is available on the Election Commissioner’s website and once completed and signed, the request can be emailed to EarlyVote@lancaster.ne.gov; faxed at (402) 441-6379; or dropped off at the Election Commissioner’s office at 601 N. 46th St. The Election Commissioner’s Office must receive the written request by Friday at 6 p.m.

Commissioner Wiltgen said the Election Office will be open extended hours on Friday until 6 p.m. to accommodate both deadlines.

For questions about registering to vote or requesting an early vote ballot, contact the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.