Gov. Pillen announces statewide burn ban end date

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced the statewide burn ban will expire on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

The burn ban was originally put in place late last week to help reduce the risk of wildfires. The burn ban was re-issued on Monday as high winds and dry conditions continued.

Last week several volunteer fire departments and other state agencies battled multiple wildfires is several Nebraska counties.

Gov. Pillen said the newly signed Executive Order 23-07 will shift the authority to waive open burning back to local fire chiefs.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Grass fire in southwest Lincoln
LFR: Fire at homeless encampment spreads to grass, trees
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
Numerous severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon through midnight for southeast...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms expected
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
Concealed carry bill passes
Concealed carry bill passes
A Tornado Watch is in place across eastern Nebraska through 11 PM tonight.
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms expected across eastern Nebraska through Wednesday night
Getting these supplies to Ukraine was a long process, that began in November, when staff from...
CHI St. Elizabeth sends 1500 pounds of surgical supplies to Ukraine