HazToGo program gets $1.3M to expand, update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center is going to be expanding soon.

The Nebraska Environmental Trust gave a $1.3 million grant to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for the ‘HazToGo’ waste center to expand.

“So environmentally and from the public health perspective, getting these items, certain items out of the house, of course, keeping your loved ones pets safe, and also from the environmental perspective, making sure that it’s being treated in an appropriate fashion, as opposed to just being sent to the landfill. Here, it gets managed as a hazardous waste,” said Brock Hanisch an Environmental Health Supervisor.

Now, instead of just taking in hazardous materials, the center can also offer household products that were turned in unopened or usable at no cost.

The center said this is important to cutting operational costs and good for families too.

“This product still has, you know, it’s still viable, it can be utilized safely used by members of the public, they can use it as opposed to purchasing it,” Hanisch said. “We also don’t have to spend money to treat it and then dispose of it as hazardous waste. So hopefully, we can draw more people to the center, not only to bring their waste and dispose of them but also maybe pick up some viable product or useful product that they can utilize.”

Currently, about 3,500 families and small businesses use HazToGo each year.

Upcoming Events:

Friday, April 28, 2 to 6 p.m., Hickman Fire Station, 401 W. Seventh St., Hickman

Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct.

Business waste is not handled at these events. Information about business waste is available at haztogo.com or by calling 402-441-8002.

Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items include: latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics, firearms, ammunition, and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov and use the “What Bin Does It Go In?” search tool.

HazToGo, Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 N. 48th St., is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the third Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. From May through July, HazToGo Wednesday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday hours will remain the same.

The household hazardous waste program is part of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. For more information visit haztogo.com or call 402-441-8021.

