Huskers to practice under the lights Thursday evening

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule and the Husker Football team will practice for the final time before the upcoming Red-White scrimmage on a cool and blustery Thursday evening. What is different about this practice though, is that Rhule will move the Huskers practice to the evening, so the Huskers can practice under the lights of Memorial Stadium.

Rhule will address the media before practice on Thursday and will likely address what the Spring Game could look like on Saturday. He has said previously he wants the Spring Game to be competitive, with the number one offense going against the number one defense. What could impact that plan is the number of available offensive lineman for Saturday’s scrimmage.

For a full look at Matt Rhule’s remarks, you will be able to watch it in the video player above.

Latest News

N REPORT: Junior OL Bryce Benhart addresses the media before practice (4/20/23)
N REPORT: Matt Rhule on physicality during Spring Practice
N REPORT: Matt Rhule on Spring Game format: "We're just going to play a game"
N REPORT: Matt Rhule full interview before Thursday evening practice (4/20/23)