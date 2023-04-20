Huskers to practice under the lights Thursday evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule and the Husker Football team will practice for the final time before the upcoming Red-White scrimmage on a cool and blustery Thursday evening. What is different about this practice though, is that Rhule will move the Huskers practice to the evening, so the Huskers can practice under the lights of Memorial Stadium.

Rhule will address the media before practice on Thursday and will likely address what the Spring Game could look like on Saturday. He has said previously he wants the Spring Game to be competitive, with the number one offense going against the number one defense. What could impact that plan is the number of available offensive lineman for Saturday’s scrimmage.

