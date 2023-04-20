Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman has died from injuries sustained in a fire at her home Thursday morning.

Kearney officials have identified the woman as 80-year-old Diana Hill.

According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 1420 West 20th around 4:17 a.m.

When first responders arrived, a family member was performing CPR on Hill outside the home. Emergency crews took over giving first aid before she was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Investigators were notified that Hill died at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, indicate a cigarette may have been lit in close proximity to a medically prescribed oxygen delivery system. Foul play is not suspected.

Firefighters and officers found the fire generally contained within one room of the home.

“On behalf of the Kearney Police Department and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, our condolences are with the family, friends, and neighbors impacted by this tragic fire,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh. “We appreciate the assistance from CHI Good Sam EMS, and the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office.”

This case remains under investigation by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Kearney Police is also assisting.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
LPD arrested Daryl Stokebrand following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.
Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln
Numerous severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon through midnight for southeast...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms expected
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court

Latest News

Portions of two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for improvement and repairs
Portions of two Lincoln Streets to close Monday for improvements and repairs
FILE Photo: Memorial Stadium / University Communications
Recommended routes and traffic tips for Husker Spring Game visitors
Friday is last day to register to vote, request early vote ballot for Lincoln General Election
Gov. Pillen announces statewide burn ban end date