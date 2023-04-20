Lancaster County Board breaks ground on Broadband Infrastructure Project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners broke ground on the Lancaster County Broadband Infrastructure Project that will place an estimated 175 miles of conduit throughout Lancaster County.

The County Board said 175 miles of conduit will be strategically routing to and between the Lancaster County’s 12 incorporated cities/villages and 10 unincorporated communities thanks to $10 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Once this conduit is placed, telecommunications companies will be able to install fiber optic technology to bring services like ultra-high-speed internet to Lancaster County residents and businesses.

“It was exciting to break ground for the Lancaster County broadband project on Tuesday in an effort to keep the project moving forward for our neighbors residing in rural Lancaster County,” County Board Chair Christa Yoakum said. “Extending the availability of fiber-based broadband beyond the limits of the City of Lincoln ensures digital equity by providing equivalent access to opportunities across all the diverse communities that make up Lancaster County.”

The first phase of the project began in the southwest Lancaster County. The other three areas of Lancaster County will follow soon after.

“Lancaster County is a powerful example of how communities can use grant funding and collaborate with industry to lead projects that benefit generations of residents and businesses,” Chief Information Officer Abby Eccher said. “Our Project Team, including the Board of Commissioners, worked tirelessly to design an asset that will power Lancaster County to be one of the most connected counties in the world, while leading by example to encourage broadband deployment in other Nebraska communities.”

The Project is expected to be completed in multiple phases through 2023.

To stay up-do-date on the project, visit: https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/1332/Broadband, or contact the Project team at broadband@lancaster.ne.gov for more information.

