Lincoln Southeast’s ‘Neature’ Club raises money from plant sales for Earth Week

LSE's Neature Club has been selling plants for a fundraiser all week
LSE's Neature Club has been selling plants for a fundraiser all week(KOLN)
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Earth Day approaches this weekend, one Lincoln high school club is celebrating Earth Week by selling vegetable and house plants to fundraise various projects around the school.

Lincoln Southeast is home to the ‘Neature’ Club named after the viral series on YouTube “Neature Walk.”

The student led club is selling various plants like tomatoes, bell peppers, and snapdragons all week long.

“It’s just a really good way for our club to earn money that’s earth themed and encourages our student body to take care of the environment and to take care of the things around them,” Itai Trainin, president of Neature Club, said.

The money is going to the club whose goal is to clear out and renovate the school’s courtyard to make better use of it and to plant a community garden.

“We’re trying to promote that nature is neat and we should be taking care of it,” Dazayah Hartshorn-Harvery, a member of Neature Club said. “We’re just very friendly people that want to do something for the community.”

This is the third year that Neature Club has held their plant sale fundraiser, and students say they’ve raised $240 for the club since sales began on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
LPD arrested Daryl Stokebrand following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.
Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln
Numerous severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon through midnight for southeast...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms expected
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court

Latest News

HazToGo Program gets $1.3M to expand
HazToGo program gets $1.3M to expand, update
Husker Football Coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring practice
Huskers to practice under the lights Thursday evening
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Not very spring-like
Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire