Lincoln Southeast’s ‘Neature’ Club raises money from plant sales for Earth Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Earth Day approaches this weekend, one Lincoln high school club is celebrating Earth Week by selling vegetable and house plants to fundraise various projects around the school.

Lincoln Southeast is home to the ‘Neature’ Club named after the viral series on YouTube “Neature Walk.”

The student led club is selling various plants like tomatoes, bell peppers, and snapdragons all week long.

“It’s just a really good way for our club to earn money that’s earth themed and encourages our student body to take care of the environment and to take care of the things around them,” Itai Trainin, president of Neature Club, said.

The money is going to the club whose goal is to clear out and renovate the school’s courtyard to make better use of it and to plant a community garden.

“We’re trying to promote that nature is neat and we should be taking care of it,” Dazayah Hartshorn-Harvery, a member of Neature Club said. “We’re just very friendly people that want to do something for the community.”

This is the third year that Neature Club has held their plant sale fundraiser, and students say they’ve raised $240 for the club since sales began on Monday.

