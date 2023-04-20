Man arrested following weekend shooting in north Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting in north Lincoln that injured multiple people early Sunday morning.
By Laura Halm
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man following a shooting in north Lincoln early Sunday morning.

According to LPD, Tramel Patterson was arrested on Wednesday and is facing discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle or dwelling charges, felon in possession of a firearm charges, use of firearm to commit a felony and 2nd degree assault charges.

LPD said around 3 a.m. on Sunday officers were dispatched to an area near Portia and Adams Street on a report of shots fired.

Investigators claim that Patterson had been one of the individuals who fired a gun at the scene. LPD said officers recovered a number of 9mm casings at the scene.

A short time later, three people with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle, according to police.

Officers said that Patterson was one of the three people who arrived at the hospital. According to police, Patterson had a gunshot wound in his left hand and left leg.

LPD said the victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators are asking those who witnessed this shooting to come forward with information, including video or pictures. Anyone with information can call (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
Numerous severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon through midnight for southeast...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms expected
LPD arrested Daryl Stokebrand following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.
Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court

Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots after a garage burned down near 56th & Huntington...
Firefighters battle garage fire in northeast Lincoln
Nebraska City
VIEWER SUBMISSIONS: Storms in southeast Nebraska Wednesday night
LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln
One person hospitalized following Kearney house fire