Nebraska settles longstanding labor dispute with NSP for nearly $19 million

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The State of Nebraska has agreed to pay millions of dollars to resolve a dispute with state troopers that’s gone on for more than a decade.

It may be one of the longest and more complex civil cases in the state’s history.

“This particular case has been pending for 12 years. It has spanned three gubernatorial administrations and three attorney general administrations, it has been in state court, and it has been in federal court,” according to a news release from state Attorney General Mike Hilgers’ office.

Back in 2011, more than 400 current and former Nebraska State Troopers filed a federal lawsuit accusing state lawmakers of violating their labor contract. They say they were forced to increase contributions to their pension plan beyond what they had agreed to do when they started working for NSP.

The two sides have been arguing ever since.

On Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen and the state AG announced they will pay $18.75 million to settle the dispute.

“Our entire team is committed to supporting the hard work of law enforcement and their efforts to protect all Nebraskans,” Pillen said in a news release from Hilgers’ office. " I was pleased to support the settlement of this case and the repayments to our troopers within our budget. I want to express my gratitude to Attorney General Mike Hilgers for expediting the settlement of this case. It was the right thing to do.”

Hilgers called the resolution of the case “consequential for the State of Nebraska,” saving the state the expense of going to trial over the matter.

“Without resolution, this case could have potentially extended for a number of years,” he said in the release. “The next step was a trial, which would prove to be expensive and costly. By entering into a settlement, it eliminates the cloud of uncertainty of the outcome for both sides.”

