Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
LPD arrested Daryl Stokebrand following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.
Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln
Numerous severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon through midnight for southeast...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms expected
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case
HazToGo Program gets $1.3M to expand
HazToGo program gets $1.3M to expand, update
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
Husker Football Coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring practice
Huskers to practice under the lights Thursday evening