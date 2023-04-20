One person hospitalized following Kearney house fire

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was taken to the hospital following an early Thursday morning fire in Kearney.

According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 1420 West 20th around 4:17 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters found Kearney Police officers providing care to a woman in the front yard. She had been pulled from the home by a family member.

KVFD says firefighters saw smoke and fire inside the front door of the home. Crews looked to make sure nobody else was inside the home, and were able to extinguish the fire.

The victim was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal and the Kearney Police Department are assisting KVFD in the origin and cause investigation. It remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
Numerous severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon through midnight for southeast...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms expected
LPD arrested Daryl Stokebrand following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.
Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Bicyclist struck by vehicle just west of downtown Lincoln
Bicyclist struck by vehicle just west of downtown Lincoln
LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
Bicyclist hit by vehicle just west of downtown Lincoln
A fire broke out and destroyed a garage in northeast Lincoln late Wednesday night, behind a...
Northeast Lincoln Garage Fire