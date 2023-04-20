Portions of two Lincoln Streets to close Monday for improvements and repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced portions of two Lincoln streets will be closed for improvement and repairs beginning Monday, April 24.

North 48th Street from Superior Street to Cornhusker Highway

A portion of North 48th Street will be closed as LTU begins the first phase of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. LTU said access to businesses in the project area will be maintained and construction is scheduled to be finished by June 1.

LTU recommends drivers to detour to Superior Street to Cornhusker Highway. StarTran Routes 41-Havelock and 48-North 48th will also be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year, $94 million street investment effort that is focusing on bettering Lincoln’s street infrastructure.

According to LTU, Lincoln on the Move is investing in improvements on North 48th Street from Leighton Avenue to Superior Street with improvements including a mill and overlay of the existing asphalt surface and concrete panel repairs where required. Additional work with other funding sources include reconstruction of the traffic signal at the North 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway intersection, installation of a pedestrian hybrid beacon at North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue, and upgrades to the existing sidewalk ramps to comply with federal and local standards. Additionally, a new water main will be installed from Leighton Avenue to Gladstone Street and both the street improvement and water main projects are expected to be completed in winter 2023.

</div></div><div id="fusion-static-exit:LCM4QCQ3SBDIZJANC2FNOMXDKA" style="display:none" data-fusion-component="LCM4QCQ3SBDIZJANC2FNOMXDKA"></div><ul class="list | article-list"><li><span><b>Sun Valley Boulevard between North 11th and Charleston streets</b></span></li></ul><p class="text | article-text">A portion of Sun Valley Boulevard will be closed for bridge repair, LTU expects the work to be completed by Tuesday, April 25.</p><div id="fusion-static-enter:ZZRBCDPF6FB5XH4VJLIDO4ULGA" style="display:none" data-fusion-component="ZZRBCDPF6FB5XH4VJLIDO4ULGA"></div><div class="article-raw-html w-100"><div><iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d7180.065580387268!2d-96.71686214974925!3d40.83135266533429!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x8796bf17999a0895%3A0x8eb92a8dbf879975!2sSun%20Valley%20Blvd%2C%20Lincoln%2C%20NE!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1682020300211!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="100%" height="450" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" loading="lazy" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade">

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.