LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few lingering showers will be possible this morning in central and eastern Nebraska. It will be windy and much cooler Thursday across Nebraska. Temperatures will below average today through the weekend and it will continue to be on the windy side through Saturday.

Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and cooler across Nebraska Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 60s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Partly cloudy, blustery and colder Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state with a west to northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and cool Friday. Highs in the 40s across northern Nebraska to the low to mid 50s in southern Nebraska. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with a few gusts up to 40 mph.

Partly sunny, breezy and continued chilly on Saturday. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Below average temperatures continue into next week with rain chances returning early next week.

