Councilman Vinny Palermo, former Omaha Police officers arrested on federal charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people were arrested after two federal indictments were unsealed Friday naming Councilman Vinny Palermo, two former Omaha Police officers, and a local fundraiser.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Friday news release that Palermo, 49; former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo, 47; former OPD Captain and past PACE Executive Director Richard Gonzalez, 55; and Jack Olson, 66, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, had all been arrested that morning after the federal grand jury returned indictments this week.

According to the indictment naming the councilman, Palermo is accused of accepting services like airfare, luxury hotel accommodations, and travel arrangements from now-retired OPD officers Richard Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo — no relation to Vinny — all in exchange to use his influence.

“I am appalled, but unfortunately not shocked at the content of the federal indictments,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a written statement Friday, noting that the investigation could lead to more arrests.

6 News has learned Vinny Palermo — just one of four defendants listed in two different indictments that include two former Omaha Police officers — is set to appear in federal court in Lincoln on Monday afternoon. He has been on the city council since 2017.

In all, there are nine federal counts listed in the indictment naming the councilman, including varying types of fraud.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert acknowledged in a written statement Friday that the indictments raise questions about Vinny Palermo’s votes during his tenure on the council.

“We are concerned about potential conflicts of interest with votes cast by Councilman Palermo during the six years he has served on the Council,” the mayor said in her statement. “As the federal investigation continues, a review of his voting record may be necessary.”

The second indictment, which does not name him, lists 15 counts including fraud, false statements, and scheming to defraud financial institutions as well as the National Latino Peace Officers Association Omaha chapter, known as LPOA. LPOA started the Police Athletics for Community Engagement, known as PACE Omaha, in 2005.

The two organizations are both referenced throughout the indictments but are not targeted.

Following FBI Omaha raids on the homes of both Palermos as well as PACE Omaha offices, the City of Omaha suspended all its funding to PACE. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement Friday that she plans to follow up with the organization’s leadership to find a path forward.

“In December, after learning that PACE was involved in a federal investigation, I withheld funding to PACE. These are taxpayer dollars and we must do all we can to ensure they are used appropriately,” the mayor’s statement says. “While these indictments are a clear sign that PACE, as an organization, was taken advantage of, there are still questions that need to be answered before I am comfortable releasing the funds. In the coming weeks, I intend to meet with the PACE Board and leadership to determine the best plan to continue the city’s cooperation with PACE.”

PACE officials said in January that they had been cooperating with the investigation. Lance Jones, chairman of the board of directors for PACE, said in a letter made widely public at the time that the organization was placed in “a very unfortunate situation because of an unrelated association with an ongoing investigation into alleged activities that occurred outside of the PACE organization,” which connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports.

“PACE has fully cooperated with authorities since the beginning of their investigation, and will continue to do so going forward,” the letter states.

Last year, PACE served 5,143 kids, according to its website.

INDICTMENT DETAILS

1ST INDICTMENT

The indictment naming Vinny Palermo, Johnny Palermo, and Richie Gonzalez includes nine counts: one for honest services fraud conspiracy, two for honest services fraud, one for bank fraud, and four for wire fraud.

According to the document, the three are connected in the investigation by way of the LPOA:

Councilman Vinny Palermo is a member of the Turn Back Tax committee, which awards funds to nonprofits — including the LPOA

Johnny Palermo is an LPOA past president

Former OPD Capt. Gonzales, who also previously served as executive director of PACE, is also a member of LPOA

COUNT I

HONEST SERVICES FRAUD CONSPIRACY

Starting at the beginning of 2018 — not long after Councilman Vinny Palermo began his first term — the three men conspired to commit “honest services fraud,” devising a scheme to defraud the residents of Omaha of their rights to the honest services of city councilman.

According to the indictment, the council man was provided personal and financial benefits — including airfare, luxury hotel rooms, travel, and other benefits — in exchange for him taking actions as a councilman that would benefit LPOA, PACE, and themselves. Travel including trips to Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, and Denver.

The benefits weren’t disclosed — as required under state law — by the councilman, nor were they approved by the LPOA board.

COUNT II

HONEST SERVICES FRAUD

Councilman Palermo claimed to be the owner of Omaha Glass Pro between 2012 and 2019. During that time, he received $93,000 in contracts awarded by the city but didn’t disclose his conflict of interest until after he transferred ownership in 2019.

He then concealed the fact that Omaha Glass Pro and its current owner and former manager paid off the loan on his truck, paid rent for the councilman’s tree service business, and made tax payments.

COUNT III

BANK FRAUD

From Nov. 1, 2018, to April 5, 2023, the indictment states that Councilman Palermo tried to defraud First National Bank of Omaha out of more than $68,000.

He applied for PPP loan money for Vinny’s Tree Service which he wasn’t allowed to get because he was on federal probation.

COUNT IV

HONEST SERVICES FRAUD

The councilman allegedly received discounted concrete work from a contractor who was awarded City of Omaha contracts — and did Palermo’s own pool deck in his backyard, but he didn’t disclose the financial benefits.

COUNT V-VII

WIRE FRAUD

The councilman didn’t disclose material income, rent, and other property and gifts that he received from Omaha Glass Pro, LPOA, and PACE in April 2019, April 2020, February 2021, and March 2022.

2ND INDICTMENT

The other indictment, which names Johnny Palermo, Gonzalez, and Jack Olson, includes two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of honest services fraud, six counts of wire fraud, one count involving a false statement made to the small business administration, two counts involving a scheme to defraud a financial institution, and two counts involving a scheme to defraud the LPOA.

OFFICIAL REACTIONS

“I am appalled, but unfortunately not shocked at the content of the federal indictments. As the federal investigation continues, there is a possibility that more arrests will be made. The federal indictments speak for themselves. I want to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office for their diligent and thorough work.”

“A preliminary review of the Grand Jury indictment which was unsealed this morning is tremendously concerning. Councilman Palermo should immediately resign from the Omaha City Council. He has violated the trust of the citizens he was elected to represent and damaged public confidence in the City Council. A council member under federal indictment for numerous complaints relating to criminal conspiracy, fraud, and public corruption cannot be entrusted with spending taxpayer money, making decisions that impact public safety and the many other responsibilities that come with public office. We are concerned about potential conflicts of interest with votes cast by Councilman Palermo during the six years he has served on the Council. As the federal investigation continues, a review of his voting record may be necessary. The two former Omaha Police officers indicted today do not represent the professionalism and integrity of the Omaha Police Department. The alleged actions by these former officers, which were performed outside of their duties with the Omaha Police Department, do not represent the high standards of the Omaha Police Department and will not impact our commitment to public safety. Chief Schmaderer has made personnel decisions to protect the department. The Chief is committed to transparency and accountability. He has earned the public’s trust.”

Reporter Mike McKnight, Assistant News Director Cassie Crowe, Managing Editor Kevin Westhues, Reporter Brian Mastre, and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

