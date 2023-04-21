Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

SPACE GIRL

7pm Thurs. & Fri., 2pm Sat.; See website for ticket prices

Space Girl is described as a show that pokes fun at the whole range of science fiction tropes and characters. Students will take up and explore roles including the vilest villains, the most noble heroes and the weirdest aliens. This is a nonstop, action-packed show of ridiculous pace puns, cardboard explosions and quest to save the universe. This event is at Ted Sorensen Theatre, located at 2229 J Street. For more information visit https://tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com/index.php.

CONSTELLATION CONVENTION

Various hours Fri.-Sun.; See website for ticket prices

ConStellation 12 is the Age of Aquarius. ConStellation is Lincoln’s own Science Fiction and Fantasy convention. Of course, there is much more. Becky Potter will be the Toastmaster. Potter is the cofounder and first Con-Chair of Anime NebrasKon. Max Gladstone will be the Author Guest of Honor and the Artist Guest of Honor will be Diane Taurins. This event is at Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, located at 333 S. 13th Street. For more information visit https://constellationne.net/constellation2023.

SCC FAMILY SCIENCE NIGHT

5:30-8pm Fri.; Free event

Come celebrate Earth Day at Family Science Night. There will be lots of hands-on science activities from Gummy Bear Rockets to What’s That Smell Game and so much more. There will also be food and prizes. It will be a great time and fun for all. This event is at Southeast Community College, located at 8800 O Street. For more information visit www.eventbrite.com/e/scc-family-science-night-tickets-527463907747?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

LYRID METEOR SHOWER LATE NIGHT STAR PARTY

10pm-2am Sat.; Free event

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is going to be a great one this year thanks to a near moonless night. This event will have their regular star party which includes viewing planets, galaxies, nebulae and star clusters, while staying up late into the early morning hours when the meteor shower’s radiant is high and more/brighter shooting stars. This event is at Branched Oak Observatory, located at 14300 NW 98th Street in Raymond, NE. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/880777722984216.

ABENDMUSIK PRESENTS TOWARD THE UNKNOWN REGION

7pm Sun. Free event, Freewill offering welcome

Named for Ralph Vaughan Williams’ expressive masterwork, the concert culminates their season of music filled with hope for the future. Abendmusik welcomes the largest gathering of musicians to its stage in years as 150 singers accompanied by a 38-piece orchestra join in a glorious performance of deserving but rarely heard pieces. The fact that the pieces have never been performed together in one concert makes the event truly a once in a lifetime experience. This event is at First-Plymouth Church, located at 2000 D Street. For more information visit www.abendmusik.org.

