Fire crews respond to two vehicle crash, one vehicle catches fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Southeast Fire & Rescue Department responded to a report of a two vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, Southeast Fire & Rescue was mutual aided to 112th Street and Fletcher Avenue with Waverly Fire & Rescue around 2:30 p.m.

Southeast Fire & Rescue said after the two vehicles collided, one vehicle rolled into a ditch and the other vehicle caught on fire. Both vehicles were totaled.

One driver was transported to a hospital by Waverly-11. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the nearby farm fields.

Two vehicle crash (Southeast Fire & Rescue)

