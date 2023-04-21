Fire crews respond to two vehicle crash, one vehicle catches fire

Two vehicle crash
Two vehicle crash(Southeast Fire & Rescue)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Southeast Fire & Rescue Department responded to a report of a two vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, Southeast Fire & Rescue was mutual aided to 112th Street and Fletcher Avenue with Waverly Fire & Rescue around 2:30 p.m.

Southeast Fire & Rescue said after the two vehicles collided, one vehicle rolled into a ditch and the other vehicle caught on fire. Both vehicles were totaled.

One driver was transported to a hospital by Waverly-11. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the nearby farm fields.

Two vehicle crash
Two vehicle crash(Southeast Fire & Rescue)
Two vehicle crash
Two vehicle crash(Southeast Fire & Rescue)
Two vehicle crash
Two vehicle crash(Southeast Fire & Rescue)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln
LPD arrested Daryl Stokebrand following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.
Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court

Latest News

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners broke ground on the Lancaster County Broadband...
Lancaster County Board breaks ground on Broadband Infrastructure Project
This graph shows Lincoln's population growing in the blue and Lincoln's crime rate dropping in...
Fact checking claims of increasing violent crime in Lincoln
LSE's Neature Club has been selling plants for a fundraiser all week
Lincoln Southeast’s ‘Neature’ Club raises money from plant sales for Earth Week
'Neature Club' raises money selling plants
'Neature Club' raises money selling plants