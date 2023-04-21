Fire crews respond to two vehicle crash, one vehicle catches fire
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Southeast Fire & Rescue Department responded to a report of a two vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post, Southeast Fire & Rescue was mutual aided to 112th Street and Fletcher Avenue with Waverly Fire & Rescue around 2:30 p.m.
Southeast Fire & Rescue said after the two vehicles collided, one vehicle rolled into a ditch and the other vehicle caught on fire. Both vehicles were totaled.
One driver was transported to a hospital by Waverly-11. The extent of the injuries is unknown.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the nearby farm fields.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.