Five years after cardboard recycling mandate; recycling centers are expanding

In the past five years, collection numbers at recycling sites have increased, resulting in a need for expansion.
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Prior to 2018 the city of Lincoln said they noticed a lot of perfectly good corrugated cardboard winding up in the landfill which prompted the county-wide cardboard ban.

In the past five years, collection numbers at recycling sites have increased, resulting in a need for expansion.

“We’ve collected about two and a half times more cardboard compared to when we collected it prior to the cardboard ban,” said Willa DiConstanzo, Waste Diversion Coordinator for LTU.

Also benefiting from the increase in recyclables are private companies like Star City Recycling who has been in business for 20 years. They were able to expand and create more jobs after the ban went into effect.

“It’s really allowed us the opportunity to expand our recycling program curbside and commercial-wise, as well as drop-off,” said Garen Miller, owner of Star City Recycling. “Our customer base grew, the opportunities grew, and it’s continued to bring a lot of awareness to Lincoln as far as to being able to recycle more.”

According to DiConstanzo, here’s what you should be looking for when telling what kind of cardboard is corrugated.

“Two pieces with a squiggle in the middle, that’s corrugated cardboard,” said DiConstanzo. “When you have items such as your cereal boxes, that’s paperboard and that can go into the paper container instead of going into the cardboard container.”

The eight public recycling centers will soon become nine, as one more center in northwest Lincoln will be built in the near future.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash
Driver cited in fiery head-on crash northeast of Lincoln
LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln
Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire
This graph shows Lincoln's population growing in the blue and Lincoln's crime rate dropping in...
Fact checking claims of increasing violent crime in Lincoln
Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots after a garage burned down near 56th & Huntington...
Firefighters battle garage fire in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

5 years of mandated cardboard recycling
5 years of mandated cardboard recycling
Lincoln Children's Museum new exhibit
Lincoln Children’s Museum announces opening of remodeled “The Orchard” exhibit
file photo
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl laced drugs that led to overdose
Nebraska Football Spring Game Fan Guide