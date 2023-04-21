Five years after cardboard recycling mandate; recycling centers are expanding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Prior to 2018 the city of Lincoln said they noticed a lot of perfectly good corrugated cardboard winding up in the landfill which prompted the county-wide cardboard ban.

In the past five years, collection numbers at recycling sites have increased, resulting in a need for expansion.

“We’ve collected about two and a half times more cardboard compared to when we collected it prior to the cardboard ban,” said Willa DiConstanzo, Waste Diversion Coordinator for LTU.

Also benefiting from the increase in recyclables are private companies like Star City Recycling who has been in business for 20 years. They were able to expand and create more jobs after the ban went into effect.

“It’s really allowed us the opportunity to expand our recycling program curbside and commercial-wise, as well as drop-off,” said Garen Miller, owner of Star City Recycling. “Our customer base grew, the opportunities grew, and it’s continued to bring a lot of awareness to Lincoln as far as to being able to recycle more.”

According to DiConstanzo, here’s what you should be looking for when telling what kind of cardboard is corrugated.

“Two pieces with a squiggle in the middle, that’s corrugated cardboard,” said DiConstanzo. “When you have items such as your cereal boxes, that’s paperboard and that can go into the paper container instead of going into the cardboard container.”

The eight public recycling centers will soon become nine, as one more center in northwest Lincoln will be built in the near future.

