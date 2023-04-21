Frank Solich returns to Lincoln, addresses the media ahead of Spring Game ceremonies

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been nearly 20 years since the Huskers parted ways with Head Coach Frank Solich and after all that time, Coach Solich is set to return to the stadium he spent decades in as a player, assistant coach, and head coach at the University of Nebraska. Trev Alberts announced last month that Coach Solich would return to Lincoln to be honored at a halftime ceremony during the upcoming Spring Game. Ahead of those ceremonies, Coach Solich is set to address the media on Friday afternoon at around 1:45 PM. You can watch his press conference live in the live player above.

Solich served as Nebraska’s head coach from 1998 to 2003. He won 58 games and guided the Huskers to the 2001 National Championship game. Following his tenure at his alma mater, Solich coached at Ohio for 16 seasons, where he took the Bobcats to 11 bowl games.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln
Two vehicle crash
Driver cited in fiery head-on crash west of Lincoln
Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire
Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots after a garage burned down near 56th & Huntington...
Firefighters battle garage fire in northeast Lincoln
This graph shows Lincoln's population growing in the blue and Lincoln's crime rate dropping in...
Fact checking claims of increasing violent crime in Lincoln

Latest News

N REPORT: Nebraska Football spring practice
Rhule outlines format for Nebraska Spring Game
Harold Scott Invite
Harold Scott Invite
Husker Football Coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring practice
Huskers to practice under the lights Thursday evening
Lincoln Southwest wins HAC Tournament
Lincoln Southwest wins HAC Tournament