Frank Solich returns to Lincoln, addresses the media ahead of Spring Game ceremonies

It's been nearly 20 years since the Huskers parted ways with Head Coach Frank Solich and after all that time, Coach Solich is set to return to the stadium he spent decades in as a player, assistant coach, and head coach at the University of Nebraska. Trev Alberts announced last month that Coach Solich would return to Lincoln to be honored at a halftime ceremony during the upcoming Spring Game. Ahead of those ceremonies, Coach Solich is set to address the media on Friday afternoon at around 1:45 PM.

Solich served as Nebraska’s head coach from 1998 to 2003. He won 58 games and guided the Huskers to the 2001 National Championship game. Following his tenure at his alma mater, Solich coached at Ohio for 16 seasons, where he took the Bobcats to 11 bowl games.

Honoring a Husker legend.



Frank Solich. Memorial Stadium. April 22nd.#GBR pic.twitter.com/pVUD5dcgDQ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) March 29, 2023

