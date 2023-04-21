Getting gardens ready for spring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spring means it’s gardening time for many, and a new garden center on the east side of Lincoln popped up just in time.

Canoyer Garden Center recently opened its doors two weeks ago and has already been welcoming in plant lovers.

“We’ve been open two weeks now and had good people coming in, a lot of good feedback,” Brad Canoyer, the owner said. “We’re just striving to be a happy place for people to come and get flowers.”

The store will be open year-round and has a plethora of options ranging from flowers, vegetable seeds and house plants. There’s also a gift shop called Glass House Market with planters, pots and home décor.

“We have a little bit of everything, vegetables, perennials, annuals, shrubs, this is a store that will do everything from your containers, to pots to perennial beds,” Canoyer said.

For those that are looking to expand their garden, this weekend might not be the time to do it, Canoyer said. Because of the low temperatures, it would be smart to bring the plants inside or cover them with blankets but it serves as a good weekend to get out and plan any other parts of the garden.

Canoyer Garden Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.