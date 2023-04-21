Guardrail repair work happening Friday on I-180

(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers on I-180 can expected an exit closure on Friday.

The department says the closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for just the one day.

NDOT says guardrail repairs will be taking place in the southbound lanes of I-180 at Cornhusker Highway. They add that the off-ramp to get onto eastbound Cornhusker will be closed during that time frame.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
LPD arrested Daryl Stokebrand following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.
Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court

Latest News

N REPORT: Nebraska Football spring practice
Rhule outlines format for Nebraska Spring Game
Haymarket businesses look forward to Spring Game.
Spring Game promises business boon for Haymarket
Businesses prepare for Spring Game
Haymarket Spring Game
Husker Football Coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring practice
Huskers to practice under the lights Thursday evening