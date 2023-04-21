Guardrail repair work happening Friday on I-180

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers on I-180 can expected an exit closure on Friday.

The department says the closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for just the one day.

NDOT says guardrail repairs will be taking place in the southbound lanes of I-180 at Cornhusker Highway. They add that the off-ramp to get onto eastbound Cornhusker will be closed during that time frame.

