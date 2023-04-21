Nebraska Football Spring Game Fan Guide

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will welcome fans to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White Spring Game.

It’s the first chance for fans to see new Husker head coach Matt Rhule in action.

As far as format goes, quarters will be the standard 15 minutes with NFL clock rules. It’s first string versus first string, back-ups versus back-ups.

Rhule is planning a four-quarter scrimmage where Nebraska’s top offense will be opposite the team’s best defensive unit. Quarterbacks will be tackled to the ground, according to Rhule.

“Sometimes people go 1s against the 3s and everyone feels good walking out of the stadium,” Rhule said. “This is a work day for us. We’re a 4-8 team. We have to earn the right to talk about winning.”

Offensive linemen will play on both teams due to the limited number of players at that position.

Over 60,000 tickets have been sold for Nebraska’s Spring Game. The scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Big Ten Network will televise the game live.

Frank Solich will be back inside Memorial Stadium where he’ll be honored during a halftime ceremony. Twenty years after his controversial firing, Solich will return to the venue he called home as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

Fans will also get to see Herbie Husker’s ‘new’ look, which looks a lot more like the original version.

SPRING GAME PREVIEWS
Recommended routes and traffic tips for Husker Spring Game visitors
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
Tickets, parking, city traffic, entry information
Rhule outlines format for Nebraska Spring Game
Frank Solich returns to Lincoln, addresses the media ahead of Spring Game ceremonies
Huskers wrap up practice #13, readying for Saturday Spring Game

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash
Driver cited in fiery head-on crash northeast of Lincoln
LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln
Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire
This graph shows Lincoln's population growing in the blue and Lincoln's crime rate dropping in...
Fact checking claims of increasing violent crime in Lincoln
Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots after a garage burned down near 56th & Huntington...
Firefighters battle garage fire in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

N REPORT: AD Trev Alberts speaks about having Frank Solich back at Nebraska
N REPORT: AD Trev Alberts speaks about having Frank Solich back at Nebraska
N REPORT: Former Head Coach Frank Solich on what he's looking forward to on Saturday
N REPORT: Former Head Coach Frank Solich on what he's looking forward to on Saturday
N REPORT: Former Head Coach Frank Solich on coming back to Lincoln
N REPORT: Former Head Coach Frank Solich on coming back to Lincoln
N REPORT: Former Head Coach Frank Solich on "the curse" on Husker Football
N REPORT: Former Head Coach Frank Solich on "the curse" on Husker Football