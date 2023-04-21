Ikea to open 8 new US stores

FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ikea is planning to spend more than $2 billion to open eight new locations in the U.S.

The move would expand the retailer’s furniture empire in the U.S. with its biggest-ever investment in a single country.

The locations of the new U.S. stores have not yet been decided.

Ingka Group, Ikea retail’s Dutch holding company, says it plans to grow its presence on the East and West coasts, and invest more in the South.

It also wants to open nine smaller “plan-and-order points” in the U.S. over the next three years.

Plan-and-order points are for customers who want to get consultation on how to design their homes, as well as place orders.

The company says the new outlets would create 2,000 jobs.

Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
LPD arrested Daryl Stokebrand following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.
Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court

Latest News

Police are investigating the death of an airline employee who died in a crash at the Airport in...
American Airlines employee dies after crash
FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court set to decide on access to abortion pill
The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme Court...
Court confusion: What to know about abortion case
Police are investigating the death of an airline employee who died in a crash at the Airport in...
Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport