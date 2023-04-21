Lincoln Children’s Museum announces opening of remodeled “The Orchard” exhibit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Museum announced the upcoming opening of remodeled “The Orchard” exhibit that is set to open to the public on Sunday.

The Children’s Museum said the opening of the area will include a celebration where people will have the opportunity to play within the new exhibit, apple-themed activities on each floor of the museum, apple-cider tastings, giveaways, and more from noon to 4 p.m.

The Orchard exhibit will be an area where children will be able to harvest apples and watch them travel through the exhibit on conveyor belts, play in the exhibit’s market where they can make and sell apple-related items, and learn about pollinators and the vital role that honey bees play in the production of apples, the Lincoln Children’s Museum said.

“We are eager to open The Orchard, and we believe it will be a fantastic opportunity for children to learn about the apple’s journey, pollinators, and entrepreneurship in a fun and interactive way,” Executive Director Tara Knuth said. “We look forward to welcoming families to the museum to enjoy this new experience.”

The Children’s Museum said the remodeling was made possible by the Kimmel Charitable Foundation.

“One of the first grants made by the Kimmel Foundation was the Kimmel Tree when the Children’s Museum moved to its current location. The impact of the Museum has had on so many children to ‘learn through the power of play’ is incredible. We’re happy to continue to support the Lincoln Children’s Museum and its mission,” Len Weyeneth, president and treasurer of the Kimmel Foundation’s board, said.

