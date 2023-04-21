Lincoln Southwest boys soccer wins HAC

Lincoln Southwest wins HAC Tournament
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second-ranked Lincoln Southwest boys’ soccer team secured the HAC Tournament Championship after a 3-0 shutout over Lincoln East Thursday night.

The Silver Hawks took the 1-0 lead in the eigth minute with a goal by Lane Kruse. Kruse marked his 14th goal of the season in the tournament championship. Five minutes later, Caemdon Schwanke connected a pass to Ryder Claypool who extended the lead 2-0. Lincoln East had many shots on goal but Lincoln Southwest Junior goalkeeper, Dylan Beiermann, kept a clean sheet.

In the final 10 second Landon Holmberg sealed the deal for the Silver Hawks with the final goal of the match. Lincoln Southwest improves to 10-2 on the season while Lincoln East drops to a 7-5 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
A Lincoln family is honoring a difficult anniversary in their lives in a positive way
‘She made such a grand impact’: Family shares life, legacy of Lincoln teen whose donated organs saved lives
LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln
LPD arrested Daryl Stokebrand following a road rage crash in east Lincoln.
Man arrested following road rage crash in east Lincoln
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Daughter of man found dead in Lancaster County ditch appears in court

Latest News

N REPORT: Nebraska Football spring practice
Rhule outlines format for Nebraska Spring Game
Harold Scott Invite
Harold Scott Invite
Husker Football Coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring practice
Huskers to practice under the lights Thursday evening
Lincoln Southwest wins HAC Tournament
Lincoln Southwest wins HAC Tournament
mr
Matt Rhule Outlines Spring Game Format (10pm Report)