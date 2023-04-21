Lincoln Southwest boys soccer wins HAC

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second-ranked Lincoln Southwest boys’ soccer team secured the HAC Tournament Championship after a 3-0 shutout over Lincoln East Thursday night.

The Silver Hawks took the 1-0 lead in the eigth minute with a goal by Lane Kruse. Kruse marked his 14th goal of the season in the tournament championship. Five minutes later, Caemdon Schwanke connected a pass to Ryder Claypool who extended the lead 2-0. Lincoln East had many shots on goal but Lincoln Southwest Junior goalkeeper, Dylan Beiermann, kept a clean sheet.

In the final 10 second Landon Holmberg sealed the deal for the Silver Hawks with the final goal of the match. Lincoln Southwest improves to 10-2 on the season while Lincoln East drops to a 7-5 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.