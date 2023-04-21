North Platte Police find missing 14-year-old, Kansas man in police custody

Kansas man arrested for kidnapping teen
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Kansas man is now in police custody and facing multiple charges after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from North Platte Wednesday morning, North Platte Police said.

The North Platte Police Department, along with other agencies, located the missing teen and 26-year-old Cameron Quintin of Topeka, Kansas.

NPPD said Quintin was taken into custody for kidnapping and violation of child custody and is being held without bond.

On Wednesday morning, NPPD received a report of a missing teen that left Adams Middle School and met with a man dressed in all black in his mid to late twenties at the Rec Center. At 10:42 a.m., the teen and the man left the Rec Center and traveled eastbound on Francis Street in a dark colored Toyota Tacoma with out of state plates.

The North Platte 911 Center issued a city wide RAVE alert to all cell phones and land lines that are registered with the Smart 911 system.

NPPD was assisted by the Topeka Police Department, The FBI, The Kansas Bureau of Investigations.

