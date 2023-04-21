Pelican shot multiple times found tangled in fishing line in eastern Nebraska lake

Pelican in Nebraska Wildlife Rehab care
Pelican in Nebraska Wildlife Rehab care(Nebraska Wildlife Rehab)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pelican is recovering after volunteers with the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc. say they found him tangled in a fishing line and shot dozens of times with a pellet gun at a lake in Valley.

According to a Facebook post, Scott, a volunteer, and Ayet, a NWR staff member, spotted the injured pelican and jumped into action,

Scott and Ayet brought the the pelican to the clinic to get an x-ray and discovered that although the bird had no broken bones, he had been shot dozens of times.

NWR said the injuries are likely painful but they are hopeful that the pelican will be able to recover while in their care.

NWR said what happened to the pelican teaches so many lessons about the dangers of improperly discarded fishing line and the unnecessary and cruel actions of shooting any animal with a pellet gun.

“Not only is it extremely illegal in a case like this, it causes a lot of suffering,” Nebraska Wildlife Rehab said.

Pelican being rescued by Scott and Ayet
Pelican being rescued by Scott and Ayet(Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc.)
Pelican in Nebraska Wildlife Rehab care
Pelican in Nebraska Wildlife Rehab care(Nebraska Wildlife Rehab)
Pelican x-rays with pellets circled
Pelican x-rays with pellets circled(Nebraska Wildlife Rehab)
Pelican x-rays with pellets circled
Pelican x-rays with pellets circled(Nebraska Wildlife Rehab)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD and LFR at the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist outside a gas station at 1st & West O early...
Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car in west Lincoln
Two vehicle crash
Driver cited in fiery head-on crash west of Lincoln
Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire
Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots after a garage burned down near 56th & Huntington...
Firefighters battle garage fire in northeast Lincoln
This graph shows Lincoln's population growing in the blue and Lincoln's crime rate dropping in...
Fact checking claims of increasing violent crime in Lincoln

Latest News

Frank Solich File Photo
Frank Solich returns to Lincoln, addresses the media ahead of Spring Game ceremonies
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo had nothing to say at a council meeting following an FBI...
Councilman Vinny Palermo, former Omaha Police officers arrested on federal charges
Two 18-year-olds were arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop on the University of...
Teens arrested after attempting to flee traffic stop on UNL campus
Two vehicle crash
Driver cited in fiery head-on crash west of Lincoln