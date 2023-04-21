Rhule outlines format for Nebraska Spring Game

Nebraska plans to play a highly-competitive, physical game for its 2023 Spring Game.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - No gimmicks; just football. Matt Rhule has a straight-forward focus for his first Spring Game at Nebraska.

“We’ve gotta get good at playing football,” Rhule said. The new head coach is planning a four-quarter scrimmage where Nebraska’s top offense will be opposite the team’s best defensive unit. Quarterbacks will be tackled to the ground, according to Rhule.

“Sometimes people go 1s against the 3s and everyone feels good walking out of the stadium,” Rhule said. “This is a work day for us. We’re a 4-8 team. We have to earn the right to talk about winning.”

Over 60,000 tickets have been sold for Nebraska’s Spring Game. The scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Big Ten Network will televised the game live.

