Roadwork to begin on I-80, Lexington to Overton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - Work will begin April 24 on I-80 between Lexington and Overton, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

IHC Scott, Inc., of Englewood, Colorado, is the contractor for this project. Work includes building interstate crossovers, roadway lighting and culverts to facilitate interstate reconstruction.

Traffic will be maintained with lane and shoulder closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. The project is anticipated for completion by May 2025.

Additional details regarding the interstate reconstruction work are forthcoming. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

