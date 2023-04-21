Roadwork to begin on I-80, Lexington to Overton

Roadwork will begin next week on the I-280 bridge in Scott County.
By Alex Arthur, NDOT
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - Work will begin April 24 on I-80 between Lexington and Overton, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

IHC Scott, Inc., of Englewood, Colorado, is the contractor for this project. Work includes building interstate crossovers, roadway lighting and culverts to facilitate interstate reconstruction.

Traffic will be maintained with lane and shoulder closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. The project is anticipated for completion by May 2025.

Additional details regarding the interstate reconstruction work are forthcoming. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

