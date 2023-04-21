Spring Game promises business boon for Haymarket

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Memorial Stadium awaits the roaring of the Spring Game crowd, local businesses are preparing for one of the busiest days of the year.

“It’s awesome,” Jordan Nielsen, bar manager at Barry’s, said. “You know, there’s nothing quite like it.”

For the Best of Big Red Store, the Spring Game this Saturday is a breath of fresh air after a slow winter season.

“It’s more upbeat, like there’s so many people in here, like the atmosphere is really great,” Bella Stickels, a sales associate, said. “So the Spring Game is really exciting for us.”

It’s a scrimmage that mixes Nebraska’s history with its future: It’s the first public appearance of Head Coach Matt Rhule commanding the Huskers on the field, and it will feature the return of legendary Nebraska coach Frank Solich, who will be honored at the game.

On top of all that, Husker Athletics teased to a new Herbie Husker mascot, inspired by his original design 50 years ago.

“I think it gives a lot of people hope,” Stickels said. “Having all the new stuff coming in is going to make everything way more fun. And I think the experience is going to be like no other spring game we’ve had before.”

Business owners and workers in the Haymarket said they look forward to this game all year. And as the crowds begin to flood the historic district Saturday morning, many of the shops and restaurants will need all hands on deck.

“It brings in the money into this area,” Nielsen said. “It makes everyone a lot more positive. They want to come to work.”

