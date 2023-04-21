Teens arrested after attempting to flee traffic stop on UNL campus

Two 18-year-olds were arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City campus Thursday night.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two 18-year-olds were arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City campus Thursday night.

At 11:45 p.m., Lincoln Police said they witnessed a driver violating traffic laws near 17th and R Street. LPD said when the officer turned on his lights, the driver sped up. Police said the driver hit a curb and drove on the sidewalk before finally stopping a short distance away near the College of Nursing.

The driver and passenger attempted to run away before officers arrested them, LPD said.

LPD said the driver’s BAC was 0.138. He was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, DUI, minor in possession, unnecessary noise and obstructing a peace officer.

The passenger was arrested and taken to jail on a warrant. He was cited and released for obstructing a peace officer. Both men were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

