Weekend Forecast: Brrr...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chilly daytime conditions expected with near record and/or record low temperatures possible this weekend.

Saturday, Earth Day and the day of the Husker Spring Game, will be a cold and breezy one. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with the small chance for isolated flurries along the eastern border in the morning hours.

For any early risers or Husker fans planning to tailgate, it will be a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s... majority of the area well below freezing. A Freeze Warning will be in effect until 9 AM Saturday morning for central and eastern areas. Make sure to protect those plants, pets, people and pipes. The cold temperatures paired with winds between 15 to 25 mph will cause feels like temperatures to be in the teens to low 20s at 7 AM.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Midnight tonight to 9 AM Saturday (KOLN)

Unfortunately, those winds will stick around throughout the day. High temperatures will be significantly below average as well... only reaching the 40s to lower 50s but feel like temperatures will hang in the 30s to 40s. All in all, be sure to bundle up if you will be spending time outdoors!

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

An even colder night is ahead of the 1011 region for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low temperatures will plummet to the low to mid 20s. These temperatures will be in record low territory for some areas.... Lincoln’s record low temperature is 26 degrees set back in 1996. Due to cold temperatures a Freeze Watch will go into effect late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday night into Sunday morning (KOLN)

Slightly warmer temperatures and less wind is expected for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s! Winds will be between 5 to 15 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy once again. A few isolated rain showers are possible in south central areas in the afternoon/evening.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

** Saturday is also Earth Day! Here are just a few simple ways to help the planet in our everyday lives🌎:

Earth Day Tips (KOLN)

As we head into the next 7 days, seasonally cool temperatures will persist as we hang out in the 50s to lower 60s. Average highs are between 67 and 68 degrees. We will have several small chances of rain are in the forecast next week. The best chance for rain will be on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.